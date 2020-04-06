Florida Recommends Maintaining One Alligator's Length Between Persons To Keep Social Distance

The State of Florida is known for many things, including being featured quite frequently on Fired from America.

However, it appears the state is doing something right in this Coronavirus world, and had a unique recommendation to maintaining social distance between persons.

Leon County leaders wrote on Facebook, "This is a reminder that during COVID 19, please remember to keep at least 1 large alligator between you and everyone else at all times."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes social distancing as “remaining out of congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining distance (approximately 6 feet or 2 meters) from others when possible.”

Via CBS Miami