Ford To Debut New 2021 Bronco On OJ Simpson's Birthday

Back in 1994, OJ Simpson was involved in one of the most infamous police chases of all time, when he led police through the highways of Los Angeles in his white Ford Bronco.

Video of OJ Simpson on the run in 1994 (Recorded LIVE) Full version

The car was discontinued, but Ford has decided to bring it back!

On July 9, which also happens to be OJ Simpson's birthday (completely coincidental), Ford will be debuting their brand new Bronco for 2021.

It’s official, the 2021 Ford Bronco will be revealed on July 9!! https://t.co/mQ1AAYZJ4O pic.twitter.com/KJaNXvWpoM — Bronco6G (@Bronco6G) June 13, 2020

The last Ford Bronco was produced just over 24 years ago, on June 12, 1996. The brand new 2021 Broncos will be produced atthe same Wayne, Michigan factory early next year.

Via Fox News