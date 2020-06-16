Ford To Debut New 2021 Bronco On OJ Simpson's Birthday

June 16, 2020
(Photo by Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel)

(Photo by Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel)

Back in 1994, OJ Simpson was involved in one of the most infamous police chases of all time, when he led police through the highways of Los Angeles in his white Ford Bronco.

The car was discontinued, but Ford has decided to bring it back!

On July 9, which also happens to be OJ Simpson's birthday (completely coincidental), Ford will be debuting their brand new Bronco for 2021.

The last Ford Bronco was produced just over 24 years ago, on June 12, 1996.  The brand new 2021 Broncos will be produced atthe same Wayne, Michigan factory early next year.

Via Fox News

