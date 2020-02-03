Believe It Or Not, We Need To Get Ready For Snow In North Texas On Wednesday

Over the weekend, we saw record high temperatures approaching 80 degrees.

But you know what they always say about Texas, right? “If you don’t like the weather, wait five minutes.”

In just a few short days, North Texas will go from record highs to a good chance of SNOW!

WINTER STORM WATCH for portions of North Texas from 12:00am Wednesday until 6pm. Heavy sleet and snow accumulations of 3" and ice are possible. More updates later this morning. #dfwwx #txwx #apexstorm — Logan Shipley (@LoganShipleyWx) February 3, 2020

A strong cold front is expected to arrive Tuesday afternoon, bringing “winter-like” temperatures along with it. And with the cold air, a “passing disturbance overhead” will bring precipitation into the area Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Looking at the forecast snow totals from the 12z GFS legitimately made me laugh out loud. THINGS WILL CHANGE between now and Wednesday. Yes, we could see snow accumulation in parts of North Texas. Start thinking about how that would impact you and your routine. #dfwwx pic.twitter.com/dg0idoANp3 — Meteorologist Brian James (@BrianJamesWx) February 2, 2020

\Western North Texas will see the best chance for snow and sleet accumulation, though a wintry mix is possible for the entire metroplex, and could accumulate in minor amounts.

Via WFAA