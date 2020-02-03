Believe It Or Not, We Need To Get Ready For Snow In North Texas On Wednesday

February 3, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Snow, Driving, Cars, Highway

Over the weekend, we saw record high temperatures approaching 80 degrees.

But you know what they always say about Texas, right?  “If you don’t like the weather, wait five minutes.”

In just a few short days, North Texas will go from record highs to a good chance of SNOW!  

A strong cold front is expected to arrive Tuesday afternoon, bringing “winter-like” temperatures along with it.  And with the cold air, a “passing disturbance overhead” will bring precipitation into the area Tuesday night into Wednesday.

\Western North Texas will see the best chance for snow and sleet accumulation, though a wintry mix is possible for the entire metroplex, and could accumulate in minor amounts.

Via WFAA

