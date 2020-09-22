Former employees say Ellen's apology "missed the mark"

Yesterday, Ellen DeGeneres addressed the allegations of a toxic work environment during the season premiere of her talk show.

Video of Ellen&#039;s First Monologue of Season 18

Unfortunately for Ellen, many people, including some former and current employees, believe her apology missed the mark. Some employees told Buzzfeed News they didn't appreciate Ellen "making light of their allegations of toxicity, racism, sexual harassment, and misconduct by sarcastically asking viewers, 'How was everybody’s summer? Good, yeah? Mine was great. Super terrific.'"

One former employee was quoted as saying, "Not only did Ellen turn my trauma, turn our traumas, into a joke, she somehow managed to make this about her." Another said, "When she said, ‘Oh my summer was great’ and that was supposed to be funny I thought, ‘It’s funny that you had a rough summer because everyone was calling out all of the allegations of your toxic work environment and now you’re the one suffering?’"

The critcism wasn't reserved for Ellen employees, either.

I find this apology unauthentic. She should’ve had a more serious tone, but instead she threw her little jokes in there that to me, missed the mark and took away from the actual apology. — Brian Griff (@BrianGriff4) September 21, 2020

At the end of Monday's episode, Ellen didn’t sign off with her usual “be kind” message, instead, telling viewers, “Feel this love and I'm giving it back to you, and spread that in the world. Spread that, not other things, just the good stuff is what we should spread. Alright, bye everybody.”

Via Buzzfeed News