Former Mav Chandler Parsons Facing Career-Threatening Injuries After Being Hit By Drunk Driver

Chandler Parsons played for the Dallas Mavericks from 2014 to 2016.

Now with the Atlanta Hawks, Parsons’ career is in jeopardy following a collision he had with a driver being accused of drinking while operating his motor vehicle.

Video of Attorney: Hawks player Chandler Parsons suffered &#039;brain injury&#039; in crash with drunk driver

Parsons suffered “permanent injuries in the crash, including a traumatic brain injury, disc herniation, and a torn labrum,” according to a statement from his lawyers, after being hit last Wednesday at 2 p.m. following a team practice. The statement further reads, “The at-fault driver created utter chaos on the roadway, needlessly endangering the lives of countless motorists. He now stands charged with DUI, admitted drinking, had alcohol in the car with him, passed out after causing a three-car crash at 2:00PM on a Wednesday in a busy intersection.”

Chandler Parsons hires Morgan & Morgan after being struck by individual who's charged with DUI, according to attorney. His return to play is unclear. pic.twitter.com/GxvuNByzh5 — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 20, 2020

Parsons played for the University of Florida before being drafted by the Houston Rockets. He signed with the Mavericks as a Restricted Free Agent in 2014. He then signed a multi-year contract with the Memphis Grizzlies before finally being traded to the Atlanta Hawks before the 2019-2020 season.

Via CNN