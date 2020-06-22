Former Texas Ranger Nelson Cruz Awarded 2020 Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award

Nelson Cruz was an absolute fan favorite when he played for the Texas Rangers, helping lead the team to two consecutive World Series appearances in 2010 and 2011.

Video of ALCS Gm2: Cruz wins it with a walk-off slam in 11th

Though he doesn't play here anymore, Cruz is still a beloved sports figure, which is why it was absolutely incredible watching him accept the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award at the 2020 ESPY's ceremony.

Cruz was recognized for the work he does for the Dominican Republic, particularly in his hometown of Las Matas de Santa Cruz. He has provided the town with a new police station, a fire engine and ambulance, as well as wheelchairs and crutches, also bringing dentists and optometrists in to provide citizens with checkups, medicine, and eyewear.

The award is given to athletes “who are making significant contributions toward securing peace, social justice, human rights, and/or social capital in their communities and on a global basis.” The other finalists included WNBA forward Maya Moore, NFL defensive backs Devin and Jason McCourty, Cavaliers forward Kevin Love, and WWE star Titus O’Neil.

Via Yahoo!