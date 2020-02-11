Fort Worth Animal Shelter Hosting Shelter Dog Slumber Party For Adoptable Pups
February 11, 2020
Valentine's Day is rapidly approaching, and if you don't have a date for the weekend, Fort Worth Animal Care & Control has the perfect companion for you.
The organization will be holding a Shelter Dog Slumber Party, where you'll be able to take home one of their adoptable pups home for the evening. If there's a connection with your doggy date, you can keep the pup another night, a weekend, or even longer!
All animals available for foster are spayed/neutered, micro-chipped, up-to-date on vaccines, and on flea/tick preventative. Pets should be picked up from the main shelter location: Chuck Silcox Adoption Center, 4900 Martin St.
Via Fort Worth