Fort Worth Animal Shelter Hosting Shelter Dog Slumber Party For Adoptable Pups

Valentine's Day is rapidly approaching, and if you don't have a date for the weekend, Fort Worth Animal Care & Control has the perfect companion for you.

The organization will be holding a Shelter Dog Slumber Party, where you'll be able to take home one of their adoptable pups home for the evening. If there's a connection with your doggy date, you can keep the pup another night, a weekend, or even longer!

All animals available for foster are spayed/neutered, micro-chipped, up-to-date on vaccines, and on flea/tick preventative. Pets should be picked up from the main shelter location: Chuck Silcox Adoption Center, 4900 Martin St.

Via Fort Worth