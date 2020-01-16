Fort Worth Animal Shelter Reducing All Adoption Prices To $10 Due To Overcrowding

So far in January alone, the Fort Worth Animal Shelter has brought in more than 600 animals.

That amount is WAY above average.

As a result, the shelter is suffering from massive overcrowding, so in response, they have reduced the price of all adoptions for every animal to just $10.

Fort Worth Animal Shelter superintendent Jessica Brown said, "We are bursting at the seams with adoptable animals that we’re looking for homes for. We need to get some of them out of here, so we really need our community to step up and help us find homes for all of them."

The shelter's normal prices for adoption are $25 for cats and $49 for dogs, which includes medical treatments costing far more.

