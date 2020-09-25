Fort Worth dad dances in parking lot Cook Children’s Medical Center for son battling cancer

14-year-old Aiden Yielding began treatment for Leukemia earlier this year.

As soon as Aiden began treatment, however, the Coronavirus pandemic hit, which meant only of his parents was allowed to be in the room with him as he received chemotherapy.

His mother Lori actually works at Cook Children’s Medical Center, so she was the obvious choice to accompany him to his sessions. But Aiden's father Chuck wanted to be there as well, even if he could not be in the room with them.

So every Tuesday, while Aiden attends treatment, with Lori by his side, Chuck dances in the parking lot of Cook Children's.

Video of Fort Worth Dad Puts On Dancing Show For Son During 14-Year-Old&#039;s Chemotherapy Treatments

And while Chuck dances down below, Aiden mirrors the moves from up above.

Lori loves the connection Chuck and Aiden have, which she says proves how important family is during these pandemic times.

She told CBS DFW, "Family is everything, togetherness is everything, but even when you can’t be together as a whole family as a unit you find ways that you can."

Via CBS DFW