Fort Worth Couple Opens Bar With A "Back To The Future Theme"

If you want to head back to the future, there's no place better than McFly's in Fort Worth!

The recently opened pub is decked out head to toe with a Back to the Future motif, complete with a ’50s theme and several murals recreating scenes from the film.

Of course, McFly’s has cocktails named after the film, including the Martini McFly, which is similar to an Old Fashioned, but served in a martini glass. The Gigawatt Shot is blue Curacao with tequila and Malibu rum. The Eric Stoltz is gin with simple syrup and fresh-squeezed juices, and is named after the actor who was originally cast as the lead in the film before Michael J. Fox. And lastly, the Great Scotch, named after Doc Brown's famous catchphrase, has Johnny Walker Black, simple syrup and orange juice, garnished with limes and lemons.

Kelsy and Casey Smith, the owners and proprietors of McFly's, even received a personal message from Doc Brown, Christopher Lloyd himself.

McFly's was meant to open June 26, but with the ongoing pandemic, "Everything went backwards for us," according to Smith. "No pun intended," he added.

For now, McFly's is open for to-go orders. They are located near the entrance of the Naval Air Station at 6104 Lt. Jg Barnett Road

Via Dallas News