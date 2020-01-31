Fort Worth Police Chase Cow Down Rodeo Street

January 31, 2020
The Fort Worth police faced a different kind of rodeo yesterday, as they recieved a call about a loose cow parading down Rodeo St.  

Fort Worth PD were called to the scene to wrangle in the cow, who was just roaming around by his lonesome, beginning his journey along Rodeo Street near Wichita Street and Mansfield Highway, eventually making his way a couple of blocks south near Alcannon Avenue and Wichita.

Several people helped corral the cow, who was eventuallt safely lassoed and captured.  

A trailer was brought in to safely remove the animal, and currently it is unknown how the cow escaped or where exactly its home is.

Via NBC DFW

