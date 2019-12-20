Fort Worth Police Surprise Shoppers By Sneakily Buying Their Christmas Presents

One of the latest missions for the Fort Worth Police Department was an operation known as “Fort Worth PD Blue Elves.”

Officers traversed the parking lot of the Walmart off McCart Avenue in Fort Worth, trying to sneakily ask shoppers what they had on their Christmas lists. As the officers made conversation, asking passersby questions for a “survey” about the look of their police cars, the wishlist items were radioed to another inside the store, where they were quickly purchased and brought out to surprise the shoppers outside.

Fort Worth officers also surprised shoppers inside the store, paying for all the items they had in their shopping carts. Latoya Holt, one of the Blue Elves’ “targets,” said, “We were really struggling this year. I just think that acts like this bring it back to what [Christmas is> all about, and we really appreciate it.

Via WFAA