Fort Worth Woman Yells And Spits At 7-11 Employee After Being Told She Must Wear A Mask

July 2, 2020
A Fort Worth woman was shopping at a 7-11 convenience store when she was told by the staff she needed to wear a face mask.

The woman did not take too kindly to this request, and became verbally abusive, yelling at the employee behind the counter and even spitting.  

The video was captured at the 7-11 store on Boat Club Road in Fort Worth on Monday.

It is a mandate of Tarrant County that customers wear masks inside of businesses to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

Via CBS DFW

