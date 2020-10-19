Franzia releases boxed wine Halloween costume for first time ever

For the first time ever, you can dress as your favorite brand of boxed wine for Halloween.

Franzia has released costumes modeled after their boxed wine! The company writes on their website, "Halloween is about to be extra chill this year, so, why not BE Chillable Red. Sometimes when you love Franzia so much you BECOME Franzia."

Two versions of the costume are available, one in "Chillable Red," the other in "Sunset Blush," and are available for $25 on Franzia's website.

Via Scary Mommy