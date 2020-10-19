Franzia releases boxed wine Halloween costume for first time ever
For the first time ever, you can dress as your favorite brand of boxed wine for Halloween.
Franzia has released costumes modeled after their boxed wine! The company writes on their website, "Halloween is about to be extra chill this year, so, why not BE Chillable Red. Sometimes when you love Franzia so much you BECOME Franzia."
What’s more chill than sipping Chillable Red in a Chillable Red costume while chilling with your franz? Answer: You lost me at the second chillable. Chill in your own Franzia costume, link in bio.
Two versions of the costume are available, one in "Chillable Red," the other in "Sunset Blush," and are available for $25 on Franzia's website.
Via Scary Mommy