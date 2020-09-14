Franzia Selling Backpacks That Can Hold, And Dispense, An Entire Box Of Wine

September 14, 2020
Put away your flasks because we have found a whole new way to drink on the go!

Franzia is now selling a backpack that can fit an ENTIRE box of wine!

Not only does the entire box fit, the backpack has a built-in spout to DISPENSE an entire box of wine!

Franzia Box Wine Backpack - Take your love of @franziawines boxed wine on the go wherever you may roam when you strap the entire box to your back, in style, with this cool new Franzia Box Wine Backpack with a working spout on the side. Link in the bio. #wine #boxedwine #boxowine #boxwine #Franzia #Franziawine #solutions #backpacks #innovations #gifts #funny #humor #hiking #walkinghthedog #hikes #walks #winewalks #vacuming #party #halloweencostumeideas #cool #convenient #TheGreenHead #coolnewstuff #coolstuff

A post shared by TheGreenHead.com (@thegreenhead) on

The backpacks go on sale this Sunday, and will be available for $32.

Via People

