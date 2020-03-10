French Baker Designs Coronavirus-Themed Easter Eggs

March 10, 2020
Like many, Jean-François Pré is tired of hearing about the coronavirus.

The French pastry chef has grown frustrated with the issue, and decided to turn the overt caution around the virus into as joke.  So, he decided to create coronavirus-themed Easter eggs.

The eggs consist of milk chocolate that's been painted black, and red-colored almonds for a crunchy exterior.

Pré said of his creation, “I'm a little tired of hearing about it.  I tried to take it as a joke.”

Pré has sold four of his coronavirus Easter eggs, which he proudly displays in his shop in Western France.

Via Business Insider

