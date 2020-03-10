French Baker Designs Coronavirus-Themed Easter Eggs

Like many, Jean-François Pré is tired of hearing about the coronavirus.

The French pastry chef has grown frustrated with the issue, and decided to turn the overt caution around the virus into as joke. So, he decided to create coronavirus-themed Easter eggs.

A baker in France has created coronavirus-themed Easter eggs, hoping to bring positivity to people as Covid-19 hits the country pic.twitter.com/wJXkqwX23G — SCMP News (@SCMPNews) March 9, 2020

The eggs consist of milk chocolate that's been painted black, and red-colored almonds for a crunchy exterior.

Pré said of his creation, “I'm a little tired of hearing about it. I tried to take it as a joke.”

Chocolate maker Jean-François Pre shows an easter egg shaped like a novel coronavirus, the cause of the COVID-19 outbreak, made of white chocolate coloured in black and red coloured almonds, in his shop in Landivisiau, western France. pic.twitter.com/8o8GPeCe7H — mcliyan (@mcliyan_) March 8, 2020

Pré has sold four of his coronavirus Easter eggs, which he proudly displays in his shop in Western France.

Via Business Insider