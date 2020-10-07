Frisco crossing guard dances her way into the hearts of her community

October 7, 2020
Irene Mattison is more than just a crossing guard with the Frisco Independent School District.

Every morning, she dances as she welcomes teachers and students to school, and puts a smile on everyone's face while doing so.  She says, "I can exercise. I can dance. I just can’t sit still that long while keeping my people safe. That’s why I do it,  t’s not a plan. I just do it. I can’t explain it."

Last year, Mattison was honored by WFAA as the news station's "Daybreak Rise and Shiner."

Via NBC DFW

