Frisco teen wins $25,000 after creating possible treatment for COVID-19

October 19, 2020
Lab Technician, Lab, Beaker

(Photo by Getty Images)

Anika Chebrolu is an eighth grader at Nelson Middle School in Frisco and is considered one of the premiere young scientists in the country.

Chebrolu was recently awarded $25,000 after winning the 3M Young Scientist Challenge for discovering a drug that could help treat patients with COVID-19!   3M is an American manufacturing company based in Minnesota.

Chebrolu initially set out to find a cure for infleunza, but shifted gears when the pandemic hit.  She said, "I was drawn towards finding effective cures for Influenza disease after a severe bout of the infection last year.  I would like to learn more from 3M scientists to pursue my drug development and with their help, would like to conduct in-vitro and in-vivo testing of my lead drug candidate.”

 

According to the 3M website, Chebrolu used “in-silico methodology for drug discovery to find a molecule that can selectively bind to the Spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 virus in an attempt to find a cure for the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Chebrolu was one of ten finalists for the grand prize.  Along with the $25,000, she was also awarded an exclusive 3M Mentorship.

Via KSAT

