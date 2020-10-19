Frisco teen wins $25,000 after creating possible treatment for COVID-19

Anika Chebrolu is an eighth grader at Nelson Middle School in Frisco and is considered one of the premiere young scientists in the country.

Chebrolu was recently awarded $25,000 after winning the 3M Young Scientist Challenge for discovering a drug that could help treat patients with COVID-19! 3M is an American manufacturing company based in Minnesota.

Chebrolu initially set out to find a cure for infleunza, but shifted gears when the pandemic hit. She said, "I was drawn towards finding effective cures for Influenza disease after a severe bout of the infection last year. I would like to learn more from 3M scientists to pursue my drug development and with their help, would like to conduct in-vitro and in-vivo testing of my lead drug candidate.”

- Started studying the seasonal flu

- Shifted to covid after the pandemic

- Designed molecule to fight Covid19

- Won $25,000 for her research

- Named Young Scientist of the Year by @3M



Oh, and she's just 14-years old.#GirlsInSTEM

According to the 3M website, Chebrolu used “in-silico methodology for drug discovery to find a molecule that can selectively bind to the Spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 virus in an attempt to find a cure for the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Chebrolu was one of ten finalists for the grand prize. Along with the $25,000, she was also awarded an exclusive 3M Mentorship.

