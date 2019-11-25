“Frozen 2” Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Highest Grossing Debut Ever

November 25, 2019
Frozen 2 is officially in the record books.

It’s well on its way to become Disney’s sixth film this year to earn $1 billion, and its opening weekend saw it become Walt Disney Animation Studios' highest-grossing debut EVER!  The film earned an estimated $127 million its opening weekend, the highest for the studio since they began producing films in 1937.

Frozen 2 has earned more than its original, which only brought in $93 million over the 2013 Thanksgiving holiday.  The movie has also set the mark for biggest global opening for an animated film, making $350 million worldwide.

