Florida State University To No Longer Allow Employees To Care For Children While Working From Home

The majority of us have had to adjust to a new life working from home due to the continued spread of the Coronavirus.

That means a lot of folks have had to balance their work life with childcare, because a lot of their kids are home, too. Florida State University wants to put an end to this practice, however. The school announced that come August, employees will no longer be allowed to care for children while simultaneously working from home.

The instution sent an email to their staff that read, "In March 2020, the University communicated a temporary exception to policy which allowed employees to care for children at home while on the Temporary Remote Work agreement.Effective Aug. 7, 2020, the University will return to normal policy and will no longer allow employees to care for children while working remotely."

Assistant professor of special education Dr. Jenny Root is obviously unhappy with the school's decision. She told The Lily, "None of us are enjoying this. It makes me feel like I'm failing at everything I do." She also said FSU is "acting like they gave us this privilege to watch our children while we worked — when that's literally what I had to do."

My uni (in FLORIDA) just announced that effective August 7th the University will no longer allow employees to care for children while working remotely. I can’t even process that- the pandemic is not over and will not be over then. — Dr. Jenny Root (@Dr_Jenny_Root) June 27, 2020

FSU Associate Vice President for Human Resources Renisha Gibbs defended the school's actions. She told The Lily, "As FSU looks toward resuming normal campus operations — as conditions allow — we felt a responsibility to provide our employees notice of our intention to return to our standard telecommuting agreement that requires dependent or child-care arrangements while working remotely. If employees do not have day care options or choose not to send their children to school in the fall, they should work with their supervisors to identify a flexible work schedule that allows them to fulfill their work duties and their family responsibilities."

FSU reports that classes for the fall semester are scheduled to begin on August 24.

Via People