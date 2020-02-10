Wanted Fugitive Arrested After Picking Up His Pizza The Same Time As The Sheriff

Over the weekend, most of us celebrated National Pizza Day.

However, there was no cause for celebration for one Kentucky gentleman, who stopped by his local shop to pick up a pie. Unfortunately, he wasn’t the only one in the shop that day.

The same time this man, a wanted fugitive with two outstanding warrants, was picking up his pizza, so was Letcher County sheriff Mickey Stines. Along with an assist from Whitesburg city officer Jordan Clemons, the pair arrested the fugitive, who is now facing additional charges thanks to the haul he was carrying at the time of his arrest.

The officers found in his possession “a camouflaged shotgun, several rounds of ammunition, large bolt cutters and a substance that appears to be drugs.”

The suspect is now facing, along with his two outstanding warrants, "additional charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, convicted felon possession of handgun, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, resisting arrest, menacing, possession of burglary tools, and possession of legend drugs,” according to the sheriff's office.

Probably should have just had it delivered.

Via Fox News