Gal Gadot-Led Video Of Celebrities Under Quarantine Singing "Imagine" Sparks Outrage Online

March 20, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Gal Gadot, Red Carpet, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2020

(Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Earlier in the week, actress Gal Gadot attempted to ease the minds worried about the Coronavirus with a medley of celebrities singing John Lennon's "Imagine."

We are in this together, we will get through it together. Let’s imagine together. Sing with us ❤ All love to you, from me and my dear friends. #WeAreOne ....... #KristenWiig #JamieDornan @labrinth @james_marsden @sarahkatesilverman @eddiebenjamin @jimmyfallon @natalieportman @zoeisabellakravitz @siamusic @reallyndacarter @amyadams @leslieodomjr @pascalispunk @chrisodowd @hotpatooties #WillFerrell @markruffalo @norahjones @ashleybenson @kaiagerber @caradelevingne @anniemumolo @princesstagramslam

A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on

Unfortunately, the video didn't quite the reaction Gadot and many of the celebs participating were probably anticipating.  One commenter wrote on Instagram, "This is so f--kng offensive to so many people, just a solid slap in the face that every single one of these celebrities who participated in the video have the ability to help financially TREMENDOUSLY but go on and do stupid sh*t like this and sing songs ARE YOU KIDDING ME??

Another wrote, "Everyone in this video can afford to sit this crises out while the rest of us are in danger of losing our homes, jobs, access to healthcare, etc.  But hey, at least they got together to sing this tune to 'comfort' us. What a contribution! I feel better already -- #eattherich"

So what do you think?  Was it a tone deaf attempt by these celebrities, or was it just a nice way to show support in these trying times?

Via Too Fab

Tags: 
Gal Gadot
Instagram
Social Media
viral
celebrities
Imagine
John Lennon
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Singing