Gal Gadot-Led Video Of Celebrities Under Quarantine Singing "Imagine" Sparks Outrage Online

Earlier in the week, actress Gal Gadot attempted to ease the minds worried about the Coronavirus with a medley of celebrities singing John Lennon's "Imagine."

Unfortunately, the video didn't quite the reaction Gadot and many of the celebs participating were probably anticipating. One commenter wrote on Instagram, "This is so f--kng offensive to so many people, just a solid slap in the face that every single one of these celebrities who participated in the video have the ability to help financially TREMENDOUSLY but go on and do stupid sh*t like this and sing songs ARE YOU KIDDING ME??

Another wrote, "Everyone in this video can afford to sit this crises out while the rest of us are in danger of losing our homes, jobs, access to healthcare, etc. But hey, at least they got together to sing this tune to 'comfort' us. What a contribution! I feel better already -- #eattherich"

I've always hated this song. "Imagine no possessions" sung by some of the wealthiest people in the world -- — Pinko.Snob (@pinko_snob) March 19, 2020

WAS THIS SUPPOSED TO BE COMFORTING AHFKGLSJFLDL LIKE WHAT WAS THE POINT OAMFJSPSKFLWKFK https://t.co/ddR8u4Eez8 — EMMY (@emmymhartman) March 19, 2020

I never really understood just how mind-destroying celebrities’ pathological need for attention was until I saw how just one week of quarantine drove them to make this cringe https://t.co/kHjCI03O3E — Oligarch is a slur (@RickyRawls) March 20, 2020

So what do you think? Was it a tone deaf attempt by these celebrities, or was it just a nice way to show support in these trying times?

Via Too Fab