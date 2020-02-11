Gary Sinise Awarded The Patriot Award For His Support Of Veterans

February 11, 2020
Gary Sinise, Tournament of Rose Parade, 2017

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Actor Gary Sinise has long been an ardent supporter of our service men and women and their families.

While he has dedicated part of his life to honoring our veterans, earlier this month the Congressional Medal of Honor Society took time to honor him.

The organization presented Sinise with the Patriot Award, the highest honor given out by the Congressional Medal of Honor Society.  The Patriot Award honors and recognizes those individuals who have contributed significantly to American military services.

The 64-year-old established the Gary Sinise Foundation in 2010 in order to help improve the lives of our service men and women, and has routinely taken the families of fallen military heroes to Disney World every year ahead of Christmas.

There is nobody more deserving!

Via Fox 5

