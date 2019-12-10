Gary Sinise Takes Over 1,000 Kids Of Fallen Soldiers To Disney World

Gary Sinise is known for his extraordinary efforts in his support of soldiers and their families.

Through his orgnanization, the Gary Sinise Foundation, Sinise recently took thousands of family members of fallen military servicemen and women on a five-day trip to Disney World.  

The "Snowball Express" was founded in 2006, and was created "to bring together the children and surviving spouses of fallen U.S. military heroes for a healing retreat."

Families traveled to Orlando via 13 donated American Airlines charter flights, all complete with volunteer crews. 

Sinise said the trip involved 1,000 Gold Star children and their surviving parents or guardians, more than 1,750 people altogether.

