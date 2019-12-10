Gary Sinise Takes Over 1,000 Kids Of Fallen Soldiers To Disney World

Gary Sinise is known for his extraordinary efforts in his support of soldiers and their families.

Through his orgnanization, the Gary Sinise Foundation, Sinise recently took thousands of family members of fallen military servicemen and women on a five-day trip to Disney World.

Today begins our GSF Snowball Express #14. Over 1000 Gold Star Children travel with surviving parent or guardian, over 1,750 in all, via our travel partner @AmericanAir to Disney World as part of our @GarySiniseFound Snowball Express program. pic.twitter.com/lvDfMhXXcR — Gary Sinise (@GarySinise) December 7, 2019

The "Snowball Express" was founded in 2006, and was created "to bring together the children and surviving spouses of fallen U.S. military heroes for a healing retreat."

The annual Gary Sinise Foundation Snowball Express event at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, FL is right around the corner. Look back at 2018 and see your donations touch Gold Star families at the Most Magical Place on Earth. #SBEGSF #SnowballExpress https://t.co/zWPLmB0jve pic.twitter.com/hRbDWOPr0g — GarySiniseFoundation (@GarySiniseFound) December 4, 2019

Families traveled to Orlando via 13 donated American Airlines charter flights, all complete with volunteer crews.

Video of Gary Sinise brings 1,750 Gold Star families to Disney World

Sinise said the trip involved 1,000 Gold Star children and their surviving parents or guardians, more than 1,750 people altogether.

Via WCVB