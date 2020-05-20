Gender Reveal Goers Wrong After Sister Gets Dart Stuck In Foot

May 20, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Dart, Right Hand, Throw

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Back in June 2018, Veronica Fernandez planned a gender reveal party for her sister and brother-in-law.

Unfortunately, the party ended with a trip to the hospital after her sister threw a dart at a balloon to reveal the gender of her baby, and that dart ended up right in her leg.  She told Newsflare, "So we decided on real darts and a huge balloon. His idea, not mine!” said Fernandez, whose baby shower blunder was viewed by over 4.5 million people on the video-sharing platform.  Never in my wildest dreams did I expect the dart to go straight through the balloon and into my foot.  I look down because I feel a pinch and there it is sticking out of my foot.  Maybe it was the adrenaline but I had no clue until I looked down."

It was a quick fix at the hospital, and after a tetanus shot, Fernandez was A-OK, although she did add, "Never want to see another dart in my life."

Via NY Post

Tags: 
gender reveal
Dart
Video
funny
Fail
Mother
Father
baby
Sister
aunt
Veronica Fernandez