Gender Reveal Party Sparks California Wildfire That’s Burned Over 8,500 Acres

September 7, 2020
A gender reveal party is responsible for one of the many wildfires currently burning throughout California.

A "smoke-generating pyrotechnic device” being used at a gender reveal resulted in the El Dorado Fire in San Bernardino County, according to Cal Fire.

CAL FIRE Law Enforcement has determined the El Dorado Fire, burning near Oak Glen in San Bernardino County, was caused by a smoke generating pyrotechnic device, used during a gender reveal party. The fire began at 10:23 am on September 5, 2020 in the El Dorado Ranch Park in Yucaipa. The fire spread from the park to the north on to Yucaipa Ridge that separates Mountain Home Village and Forest Falls from the City of Yucaipa.

A post shared by CAL FIRE San Bernardino Unit (@calfirebdu) on

The fire first started Saturday morning just after 10 a.m., and has since grown to cover over 8,500 acres according to the San Bernardino National Forest.  Only 7% of the fire is currently contained.

This is the second such wildfire in three years to be caused by a gender reveal explosion.

In 2017, a gender reveal party in Arizona sparked a wildfire that burned nearly 47,000 acres and caused more than $8 million in damage.

No charges have yet to be announced in the California fire, though recent reports speculate the family involved may have to foot the bill.

Via CNN

