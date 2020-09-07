Gender Reveal Party Sparks California Wildfire That’s Burned Over 8,500 Acres

A gender reveal party is responsible for one of the many wildfires currently burning throughout California.

A "smoke-generating pyrotechnic device” being used at a gender reveal resulted in the El Dorado Fire in San Bernardino County, according to Cal Fire.

The fire first started Saturday morning just after 10 a.m., and has since grown to cover over 8,500 acres according to the San Bernardino National Forest. Only 7% of the fire is currently contained.

#ElDoradoFire (8,600 Acres/7% contained) morning update for Sept. 7:



On Yucaipa Ridge's south slope, it continued to burn throughout the night making a significant push downslope from Wilshire Peak to below Pine Bench Rd., impacting structures.



This is the second such wildfire in three years to be caused by a gender reveal explosion.

In 2017, a gender reveal party in Arizona sparked a wildfire that burned nearly 47,000 acres and caused more than $8 million in damage.

No charges have yet to be announced in the California fire, though recent reports speculate the family involved may have to foot the bill.

Via CNN