Genesis Reunite For First Tour In 13 Years

Phil Collins, Tony Banks, and Mike Rutherford, otherwise known as Genesis are back, and they are hitting the road.

The British rock group will be hitting the road in 2020, the band’s first tour in 13 years.

The band will perform a series of shows across the United Kingdom later this year, joined by Collins' 18-year-old son Nicholas on drums, and longstanding associate Daryl Stuermer on guitar and bass.

The band last performed together in 2007, when they celebrated their 40th anniversary with the “Turn It On Again” tour. At the time, Collins said the tour was meant to be their “final farewell.”

In 2018, Collins mentioned the possibility of the group reuniting, on the condition Nicholas play drums because, as he told Rolling Stone, “I don't think I'm capable of it.”

Genesis was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2010.

Via CNN