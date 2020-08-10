Georgia School Reports 9 Cases Of COVID-19 After Crowded Hallway Picture Posted Online

Hannah Watters was suspended from North Paulding High School after posting a picture from the recently opened school's hallways, which shows students packed together in between classes, with little social distancing and almost no masks being worn.

Day two at North Paulding High School. It is just as bad. We were stopped because it was jammed. We are close enough to the point where I got pushed multiple go to second block. This is not ok. Not to mention the 10% mask rate. pic.twitter.com/JKbGYqG9RS — hannah (@ihateiceman) August 4, 2020

This is what it looks like even with split dismissal. pic.twitter.com/erCA2lhOUb — hannah (@ihateiceman) August 4, 2020

Well, the school rescinded Watters' suspension, and unfortunately, has had an outbreak of Covid cases.

Paulding County Schools Superintendent Brian Otott wrote in a letter, "As a result of our being informed of nine cases of Covid-19 at North Paulding High School following the first week of in-person instruction, along with the possibility that number could increase if there are currently pending tests that prove positive, we have consulted with the Department of Public Health and are temporarily switching the instructional method to Digital Learning at NPHS."

#BREAKING North Paulding High School will shut down for two days due to Covid-19. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/zZrac2iUNG — Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) August 9, 2020

Six students and three staff members at the school tested positive. For the time being, North Paulding High School will switch exclusively to digital learning.

Via CNN