Georgia School Reports 9 Cases Of COVID-19 After Crowded Hallway Picture Posted Online

August 10, 2020
Hannah Watters was suspended from North Paulding High School after posting a picture from the recently opened school's hallways, which shows students packed together in between classes, with little social distancing and almost no masks being worn.

Well, the school rescinded Watters' suspension, and unfortunately, has had an outbreak of Covid cases.  

Paulding County Schools Superintendent Brian Otott wrote in a letter, "As a result of our being informed of nine cases of Covid-19 at North Paulding High School following the first week of in-person instruction, along with the possibility that number could increase if there are currently pending tests that prove positive, we have consulted with the Department of Public Health and are temporarily switching the instructional method to Digital Learning at NPHS."

Six students and three staff members at the school tested positive.  For the time being, North Paulding High School will switch exclusively to digital learning.

Via CNN

 

