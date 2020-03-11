Noted Germaphobe Howie Mandel Arrives To “AGT” Wearing Gas Mask And Hazmat Uniform

March 11, 2020
Howie Mandel, Red Carpet, America's Got Talent Season 15 Red Carpet Kickoff, 2020

(Photo by FS/AdMedia/Sipa USA)

Howie Mandel of America's Got Talent is a famed germaphobe.

He preferes fist bumps to handshakes, and generally takes other precautions to make sure he doesn't come into any unecessary contact with germs.  Take for instance, how he arrived to the set of AGT earlier this week.

Taking full precaution to avoid contamination by COVID-19, Mandel showed up to work wearing a gas mask, and in a full hazmat uniform.

Better safe than sorry, right?

Via TMZ

