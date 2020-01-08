Girl Scouts Introduce New “Motivating” Cookies With Inspiring Messages

This year’s crop of Girl Scout cookies will feature a new addition.

The Girl Scouts have recently introduced “Lemon-Ups” to their roster of treats, with the organization saying these cookies “represent our Girl Scouts,:” as they are “bright and motivating.”

Each cookie is stamped with a motivating or inspirational message including, “I Am Strong,” “I Am Bold,” and “I Am An Innovator,” among others.

New Cookie Alert! Introducing Lemon-Ups! -- This new zesty lemon cookie represents our Girl Scouts—bright and motivating! Check out the inspiring messages stamped on each Lemon-Up by ordering a box from a GSHPA Girl Scout today: https://t.co/pyleyKo9oI.#GirlScoutCookies #gshpa pic.twitter.com/OaFip62PKJ — GSHPA (@GSHPA) January 7, 2020

Your local Girl Scouts will starting taking cookie orders as early as this week!

Via CNN