Girl Scouts Introduce New "Motivating" Cookies With Inspiring Messages

January 8, 2020
Miles In The Morning
This year’s crop of Girl Scout cookies will feature a new addition.

The Girl Scouts have recently introduced “Lemon-Ups” to their roster of treats, with the organization saying these cookies “represent our Girl Scouts,:” as they are “bright and motivating.”

Each cookie is stamped with a motivating or inspirational message including, “I Am Strong,” “I Am Bold,” and “I Am An Innovator,” among others.

Your local Girl Scouts will starting taking cookie orders as early as this week!

