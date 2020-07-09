"Glee" Star Naya Rivera Missing, Feared Drowned, After Son Found Alone On Boat

Glee star Naya Rivera has gone missing, and has presumed to have drowned, in a lake in Southern California overnight.

Rivera, 33, and her son went to Lake Piru in Ventura County Wednesday evening where they proceeded to rent a boat. Both were seen going out into the water together. However, another boat discovered the vessel drifting, with the young child asleep on board.

Authorities were notified, and began searching the area. The child said the pair went swimming, but Rivera did not get back on the boat. He was wearing a life vest, while an adult-sized vest was found in the boat.

#NayaRivera: “This is considered to be a horrible accident” @VENTURASHERIFF tells @NBCLA. This pontoon boat is similar to the one @NayaRivera rented with her four year old son. He was found asleep on the boat, wearing a life-vest. An adult life-vest was also found on board. pic.twitter.com/12lV5U6ryD — Robert Kovacik (@RobertNBCLA) July 9, 2020

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office conducted a search Wednesday evening, which resulted in no discovery. Authorities will resume the search Wednesday morning.

The missing person at Lake Puru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles. SAR operation will continue at first light. @VCAirUnit @fillmoresheriff @Cal_OES pic.twitter.com/bC3qaZS3Ra — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 9, 2020

Rivera played Santana Lopez on Glee for six years, appearing in nearly every episode. Her former publicist Zack Teperman said of her disappearance, "I still can't believe what I'm hearing and hoping it isn't true," he posted on social media. "I'm just sad. Naya Rivera was one of the first people I had the honor of working with back in 2009 when I got into public relations and moved to Hollywood. One of the first people to allow me to give her advice and guide her through those crazy Glee days."

Via CNN