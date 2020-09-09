Major League Baseball Planning To Host 2020 World Series At Globe Life Field

Though it doesn’t appear the Rangers themselves will be playing in the World Series, their brand-new home will be seeing some playoff action.

Major League Baseball announced that barring any last minute changes, Globe Life Field will play host to the 2021 World Series, regardless of the participating teams.

The idea proposed by the MLB calls for two bubbles. The National League Championship Series would be split between Globe Life Field and Minute Maid Park in Houston. The American League Championship Series would be split between Los Angeles and San Diego, the official said. Both winners of their respective leagues would eventually meet for the World Series in Arlington.

#NEW: Barring last minute changes, World Series to be held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, source says https://t.co/8wKRWouDMQ — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) September 9, 2020

Fans have yet to be allowed to watch games inside the new park, which opened earlier this year. MLB’s regular season began in July, with teams playing a shortened, 60-game season.

Via CBS DFW