Globe Life Field to sell limited amount of tickets to upcoming NLCS and World Series

For the first time in 2020, fans will be able to attend live baseball!

Globe Life Field, which will be hosting the National League Championship Series as well as the World Series, just announced that a limited number of tickets to attend these games will be made available to fans.

Major League Baseball will make approximately 11,500 tickets available for each game, with 10,550 fans spread throughout the ballpark and 950 in suites.

Several mandates and protocols will be met to ensure the safety of both fans and players:

· Tickets in the seating bowl will be sold in groups of four contiguous seats, called pods. Individuals may purchase a limit of one pod per NLCS and World Series game.

· Seats within each pod cannot be broken apart for sale.

· Each pod will be a minimum of six feet from each other.

· No seats will be sold within 20 feet of where a player can be located on the field, in the dugouts or in the bullpen.

· Masks will be mandatory for all fans except when actively eating or drinking at their ticketed seats.

· Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the ballpark.

· No bags will be permitted except for those that are carried for medical reasons or manufactured diaper bags that accompany infants and young children.

Video of Limited Number Of Fans Can Attend NLCS And World Series At Globe Life Field

Game 1 of the NLCS occurs October 12, with the World Series beginning October 20.

Via CBS DFW