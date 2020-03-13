Gloria Gaynor Battles Coronavirus By Washing Hands For 20 Seconds To "I Will Survive"

We've all been advised to make sure we wash our hands for at least 20 seconds to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

It's been recommended to sing a song to make sure you wash your hands for the full amount, and pop legend Gloria Gaynor has taken this advice to heart.

She recently posted a video demonstrating her hand washing technique, all while singing her classic 1980 anthem "I Will Survive." The accompanying caption said, "It only takes :20 seconds to ‘SURVIVE!'"

Gloria Gaynor washing her hands to I Will Survive is the hand washing video I didn’t know I needed pic.twitter.com/3HotD7RsS6 — grant ---- (@urdadssidepiece) March 12, 2020

Take Gloria Gaynor's advice. Wash those hands for 20 seconds and survive!

Via NY Post