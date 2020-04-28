"Good Morning America" Reporter Forgets To Wear Pants During Live Broadcast

A lot of television personalities and reporters are currently working from home due to the Coronavirus.

And even with many reporters still in studio, they really only have to worry about looking presentable from the waist up, as their legs are more often than not hidden by a desk or table. Unfortunately for Good Morning America reporter Will Reeve, we could see everything.

He was broadcasting from home, and though he looked very nice in a button down shirt and jacket, he decided that since nobody would be able to see his legs (he thought), dressing his bottom to match his top wasn't necessary. Unfortunately, we could see it all, and we could see that Reeve decided to forgo wearing pants for the duration of his broadcast.

Oops! ABC’s Will Reeve foolishly thought he could present a TV segment without the camera showing he wasn’t wearing pants this morning! pic.twitter.com/Q8rSsi72P4 — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) April 28, 2020

You can even see host Amy Robach struggle to ignore Reeve's missing pants!

Fortunately, Reeve has seemed to taken his newfound fame in stride!

They’re shorts I promise ----‍♂️ — Will Reeve (@ReeveWill) April 28, 2020

I have ARRIVED*



*in the most hilariously mortifying way possible https://t.co/2NQ85QEJVr — Will Reeve (@ReeveWill) April 28, 2020

Via Mashable