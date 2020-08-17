Google Maps Street View Helps Husband Catch His Wife Having An Affair

A man in Peru was checking out images of the capital Lima on Google Maps' Street View feature when he made a very startling discovery.

The man saw his wife, getting very relaxed with another man on one of Lima's public benches. The pair were getting real cozy by the city's Puente de Los Suspiros de Barranco, or Bridge of Sighs of the Ravine. Though both of their faces were blurred out, the man recognized his wife's clothing.

The husband confronted his wife, where she confessed her infidelity. The couple eventually divorced.

Via NY Post