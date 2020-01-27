Grammy’s Draw Criticism For Misspelling Ric Ocasek’s Name During “In Memoriam”

A feature of any major award show is the "In Memoriam" segment, where they honor the figures of the industry who passed in the last year.

Last night’s Grammy Awards were no different, though the awards show is drawing major criticism for misspelling the name of a music legend, Ric Ocasek of The Cars.

The Grammy’s accidentally spelled his name “Rick.”

Does the Academy not have spellcheck? The Grammy's heard about it all the rest of the night, too.

THEY SPELLED RIC OCASEK'S NAME WRONG — Todd in the Shadows (@ShadowTodd) January 27, 2020

Grammys spell Ric Ocasek’s name wrong during “In Memoriam” segment — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) January 27, 2020

They spelled Ric Ocasek’s name wrong in the In Memorium session Cause this year was so rushed lmao pic.twitter.com/nbCJ4mLgPR — Ctxx24 (@Gavin_Wiechert) January 27, 2020

Via People