Grammy’s Draw Criticism For Misspelling Ric Ocasek’s Name During “In Memoriam”

January 27, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Ric Ocasek, MusiCares Person Of The Year, Red Carpet, 2015

(Photo by AdMedia/Sipa USA)

A feature of any major award show is the "In Memoriam" segment, where they honor the figures of the industry who passed in the last year.

Last night’s Grammy Awards were no different, though the awards show is drawing major criticism for misspelling the name of a music legend, Ric Ocasek of The Cars.

The Grammy’s accidentally spelled his name “Rick.”

Does the Academy not have spellcheck?  The Grammy's heard about it all the rest of the night, too.

Via People

