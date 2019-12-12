Grand Prairie Couple Latest Victims Of Ring Security Camera Hack

A Grand Prairie couple have become the latest victims of a hacking spree sweeping the nation.

Tania Amador lives with her boyfriend and last Monday, they were woken up by their Ring security camera's alarm blaring. There wasn't an emergency, though. They were hacked.

Amador says, "I was asleep and our Ring alarm was going off like an intruder had entered our home. Then we heard a voice coming from our camera." Voices can be heard from their security camera laughing and saying, "Ring support! Ring support! We would like to notify you that your account has been terminated by a hacker. Pay this 50 bitcoin ransom or you will get terminated yourself."

The hacker then accesses Amador's doorbell camera and says, "I'm outside your front door."

Video of Grand Prairie couple becomes newest victims to hackers via their Ring security system

As for Amador, she feels there's only one course of action for their safety right now: shutting everything off. She says, "Everything is shut off and until there is a safer alternative, we don't want to keep using Ring. At the time there is no trust in the company."

Via WFAA