Grandfather Buys Grandkids A School Bus So He Can Take Them To School Everyday

Five of Doug Hayes' ten grandchildren are old enough to attend school, and they all happen to go to the same school in their hometown of Gladstone, Oregon.

His grandkids all live within about a twenty minute drive, and he himself lives about two or three miles from Paideia Classical Christian School. Hayes hads always heard his grandkids say how much they like their school, but how they wish they would be able to have their own bus.

So for Christmas this year, Hayes surprised them with exactly that.

Last Friday, he surprised his kids with the "Grandfather Express," their very own school bus of which he'll drop them off for school every single morning.

Hayes will drop them off each morning, and park the bus back at his house where he'll drive his own car to work.

The children were obviously excited, and Hayes' mood matches right along with them. He says, "It's primarily about getting to spend a few minutes with them every single morning."

