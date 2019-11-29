Grandma And Teen She Accidentally Invited To Thanksgiving Spend Fourth Holiday Together

Four years ago, Wanda Dench texted Jamal Hinton, inviting him over for Thanksgiving dinner.

Dench and Hinton had not previously met or even talked before, and the message was sent by complete accident.

Somebody grandma is coming in clutch this year!! Ayee!!! pic.twitter.com/QGrx83nHLl — Jamal Hinton (@kingjamal08) November 15, 2016

Still, Hinton took her up on the offer, and for the last four years, the unlikely pair of friends have spent the holiday together.

Now 20, Hinton holds a full-time job, and looks forward to his yearly meal with Wanda. He told Good Morning America, "[Wanda> is a really good person. I really enjoy the time I spend with her."

For the last couple of years, Hinton has been vlogging his Thanksgivings with Wanda, and 2019 was no different.

Video of Thanksgiving 2019

Wanda attributes her ability to make friends with strangers growing up in a military family. Her father was in the Navy, and her husband the army. She said, "We moved around a lot so I was always going to new places. And so strangers were not strangers to me. Family is more than blood. It's the people you want to be with."

Via ABC News