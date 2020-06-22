Grateful Dead To Release Own Line Of Deodorant

If you've ever wanted to smell like a Dead Head, now is your chance!

The Grateful Dead have partnered with North Coast Organics to release their very own line of branded deodorant.

North Coast Organics founder and CEO Nathan Morin said the deodorant comes from a labor of love and true fandom. He said in a statement, "I have been a Dead Head since 1999. The music and spirit of the Grateful Dead have influenced my company’s core principles of service, veganism, and organic agriculture. The Grateful Dead have inspired us to stay true to our main mission of social responsibility. We took care in creating special essential oil blends that reference the Grateful Dead’s music.”

Now, you too, can smell like a Deadhead everyday of the week. https://t.co/lcYwcGhefg — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) June 21, 2020

The deodorant comes in in five different scents: Skull & Roses (lavender and rose), Sunshine (blood orange and bergamot), Workingman’s (cedarwood and juniper), Timber (douglas fir and sage), and Unscented, and is made with vegan, edible ingredients, and is handmade in small batches, ensuing freshness and attention to detail.

Via Consequence of Sound