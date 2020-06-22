Grateful Dead To Release Own Line Of Deodorant

June 22, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Grateful Dead, Jerry Garcia, Guitar, Concert, 1995

(Photo by Mark R. Sullivan/Home News Tribute, Asbury Park Press via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

If you've ever wanted to smell like a Dead Head, now is your chance!

The Grateful Dead have partnered with North Coast Organics to release their very own line of branded deodorant.  

North Coast Organics founder and CEO Nathan Morin said the deodorant comes from a labor of love and true fandom.  He said in a statement, "I have been a Dead Head since 1999.  The music and spirit of the Grateful Dead have influenced my company’s core principles of service, veganism, and organic agriculture. The Grateful Dead have inspired us to stay true to our main mission of social responsibility. We took care in creating special essential oil blends that reference the Grateful Dead’s music.”

The deodorant comes in in five different scents: Skull & Roses (lavender and rose), Sunshine (blood orange and bergamot), Workingman’s (cedarwood and juniper), Timber (douglas fir and sage), and Unscented, and is made with vegan, edible ingredients, and is handmade in small batches, ensuing freshness and attention to detail.

Via Consequence of Sound

Tags: 
Grateful Dead
Dead Head
Deodorant
North Coast Organics
Scent
Smells