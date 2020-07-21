"Grease" Prequel Detailing Beginnings Of Relationship Between Danny And Sandy Is A Go

The world of Rydell High is heading back to the silver screens!

A prequel to the 1978 musical Grease detailing the time that immediately precedes the film is a go.

Titled Summer Lovin', the movie details the beginnings of the relationship between Danny Zuko, originally portrayed by John Travolta, and Sandra Dee Olsson, originally portrayed by Olivia Newton-John, and the summer they spent together before their senior year ar Rydell High School. The movie will pivot on the premiese of the song "Summer Nights" from the original movie.

Video of Grease - Summer Nights HD

The film will be directed by Brett Haley, known for the musical Heart Beats Loud andthe 2017 drama The Hero, and is being written by Leah McKendrick and John August, who wrote the 2019 remake of Aladdin.

Via Yahoo!