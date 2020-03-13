Grocery Store Worker Praised For Paying Difference Of Girl's Purchase

7-year-old Angel Wilson recently received about $2 from her parents, Chris and Tereza, for completing several chores around their house.

They went to a local Asda supermarker in the UK so Angel could reward herself for all her hard work with a smorgasbord of candies and sweets. Unfortunately, Angel's selections ended up being a little more than what she could afford.

However, rather than notify the family that Angel could not afford her candies, the Alex, the Asda employee, paid the difference out of his own pocket. Alex left a handwritten note at the bottom of the receipt, "Alex at Asda paid the £1 [$1.30> for her."

Chris shared the image of the receipt on social media writing, "We realized she had been short and the worker had paid out of their pocket. Alex did not have the heart to tell her she did not have enough money to pay for her shopping. So he took it out his own pocket."

Later, the entire familty went back to Asda to find Alex, and repay their debt. Tereza told South West News Service (SWNS), "We went back to the shop to do shopping and found Alex. She went over to give the pound back and thank him for what he had done. We thought it was amazing. There’s a lot of negativity going about all over social media, but then you get little things like that,”’ she said. “It’s brilliant."

Via Fox News