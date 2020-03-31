Group Of Orangutans And Otters Become The Best Of Friends After Sharing An Enclosure At The Zoo

We have found the cutest friendship of all time.

A group of orangutans and otters share an enclosure at the Pairi Daiza Zoo in Belgium, and the two have become the very best of friends.

THESE ORANGUTANS AND OTTERS ARE BEST FRIENDS AHHH pic.twitter.com/FGoJBJzrz4 — NOAHFINNCE (20) (@noahfinnadams) March 30, 2020

There's a practical reason the otters and orangutans share an enclosure, too.

Zoo spokesman Mathiew Goedefroy said that the primates “must be entertained, occupied, challenged and kept busy mentally, emotionally and physically at all times." Along with keeping them entertained with "mind games, riddles, puzzles, and other stuff to train their intelligence," living with other species is a key part of their "enrichment."

Goedefry also says the otters are enjoying themselves, too. “The otters really enjoy getting out of the water on the orangutan island to go and play with their big, furry friends," he said.

Via People