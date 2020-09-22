Gucci selling denim overalls with "grass stain effect" for $1,400

Gucci is always at the forefront of fashion, and this new line is no exception!

The fashion brand recently announced they will be selling "strategically stained" denim overalls for the low, low price of $1,400. Yes, you can buy these overalls, pre-stained with grass, for $1,400.

What a deal!

Gucci is selling denim overalls with grass 'stain effect' for $1,400 https://t.co/rfCcpLzNxr pic.twitter.com/BiNzifdeRZ — New York Post (@nypost) September 21, 2020

And on brand for Gucci, the stains aren't even real grass!

A description on the Gucci website says the stains are produced "through cultivation and manufacturing processes that don’t involve harmful chemicals, pesticides or artificial fertilizers."

You can buy your own pair of fake grass-stained overalls HERE!

Via NY Post