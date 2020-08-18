Man Invents Gun That Shoots Face Mask, Another Creates Spider-Man Web Slingers That Shoot Hand Sanitizer

2020 has us all a little crazy, but there has been a benefit: unique solutions to unusual problems.

We've never had to deal with wearing face masks everywhere we go or adamantly washing our hands with hand sanitizer, but that's the world we're currently living in. As such, we've run into people who just flat out refuse to wear a mask.

Youtuber Allen Pan refers to these individuals as "maskholes," and he developed a unique solution to deal with them. Pan invented a gun. That shoots face masks.

Pan built the gun out of parts purchases at a hardware store, including valves and a spray paint gun. He said in the video uploaded to Youtube, "It feels like people just aren’t wearing masks and they should be. I’m only talking about in America, by the way. It’s kind of a uniquely American problem. So what are we going to do about it? What am I going to do about it? One thing the coronavirus protesters actually care about is the Second Amendment,” Pan says. “That’s right — guns… so an American problem demands an American solution…I’m going to put the Second Amendment together with health care."

Video of Shooting Masks onto People&#039;s Faces

And to go hand in hand with Pan's invention is fellow creator Jake Laser.

Inspired by Spider-Man, Laser created a web slinger, much like Spider-Man uses, to spray hand sanitizer.

DIY Spider-Man web shooter but for hand sanitizer https://t.co/nKkHIU5e0H — Boing Boing (@BoingBoing) August 17, 2020

In Texas, residents are required to wear masks over their nose and mouths while in public spaces, with exceptions. The order was issued July 2.

Via Fox 59