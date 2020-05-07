Guns N' Roses To Release Children's Picture Book Titled "Sweet Child O' Mine"

When you think of Guns N' Roses, a few things in particular might come to mind.

One of those probably isn't storytime for children, but you would be oh so wrong. The legendary band has teamed with James Patterson on a brand new collaboration, a children's picture book appropriately titled Sweet Child O' Mine.

The book will take the lyrcis from the song, and turn them into a story for young children. Patterson said of this new venture, "As a longtime fan of Guns N' Roses, I'm thrilled to partner with the band in bringing their fanned hit song to life on the page. Sweet Child O'Mine is a story that I know kids will love reading and that parents will love singing along to."

Presenting, Sweet Child O' Mine. The story inspired by the lyrics & turned into adventure in the new picture book. Pre-order today https://t.co/qtvl4PqGBi pic.twitter.com/bvGw7SSqqd — Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) May 6, 2020

Sweet Child O'Mine will be released to major retailers in September, in both hardcover and e-book formats.

Via People