Hair Salons In China Get Creative To Stop The Spread Of Coronavirus

The whole world is trying to figure out right now how to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

While we all can just make sure to wash our hands and cover our mouths when we cough (you know, basic manners), several hair salons in China have undertaken rather unusual methods to spread the spread of the virus.

Video shows several staff members of various salons using razors and combs attached to long wooden sticks in order to maintain a certain level of distance between themselves and their customer, but still close enough to do an effective job.

Video of See How Hair Salons Operate in China Amidst the Coronavirus Outbreak

These methods have been dubbed “long-distance” haircuts, and come at no extra cost to the client.

Video of Hairdressers in a China are Creative Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

Anything to help, right?

Via 7News