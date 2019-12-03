Handwritten Elton John Lyrics To Go Up For Auction

If you've ever wanted to own a piece of music history, now is your chance.

Handwritten lyrics to five classic Elton John songs will go up for auction next Monday, all being sold by John's songwriting partenr Bernie Taupin's ex-wife.

The lyrics to “Goodbye, Yellow Brick Road,” “Your Song,” “Candle in the Wind,” “Bennie and the Jets,” and “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting" will go up for auction Monday December 9 by Maxine Taupin through LA auction house Bonhams. The songs will be sold as separate lots, and are looking to fetch at least $125,000 each.

Maxine was married to Taupin from 1971 to 1976, and Sir Elton served as best man at their wedding.

Via Page Six